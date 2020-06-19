COVID-19 Africa Emergency Response Situation Report #7

COVID-19 Cases: 117,840 COVID-19 Deaths: 2,766

The virus continues to spread with a linear daily increment as most of the countries in East, Southern and West Africa relax their confinement measures (schools and markets are reopening, public gatherings are resuming). World Vision is concerned by the increasing risk of a wider transmission and appeals for the intensification of prevention measures and support to health systems for mass testing and surveillance.

World Vision is also concerned by the reported increase in gender-based violence as the economic challenges set in and appeals to national governments and donors to protect ongoing humanitarian and development assistance for the most vulnerable as there is a growing risk that other health issues (malaria, HIV/AIDS, immunization of children) may be de-prioritised.

The COVID-19 induced economic challenges have come at a time when the region is at the crossroads of multiple disasters ranging from conflict, climate shocks, pests (locust invasion, Fall Army Worm), and social challenges, such as high unemployment and endemic poverty that put millions in need of humanitarian assistance. World Vision appeals for increased investments to support critical lifesaving interventions and recovery initiatives.

Source: World Vision