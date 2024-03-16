Court shift system starts March 25



Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo has introduced court shift system in some selected courts to improve efficiency and access to justice delivery in the country.

The shift system, to be rolled out on pilot basis, would start on March 25, 2024.

They will sit in the morning from 8:30am to 1:30pm while the afternoon session would be from 2:00 pm to 6:30 pm.

In a directive issued to the staff by Justice Cyra Pamela C.A. Koranteng, the Judicial Secretary, the pilot would start with the Adentan High Court 1 and 2, Amasaman High Court 2, Weija Circuit Court, La and Teshie District Courts, Madina District Court A and B and the High Court in Nsawam.

According to the directive, the rationale for the shift system ‘stems from the fact that, findings from a physical count of dockets undertaken in all courts nation wide demonstrated that a number of identified courts have huge case loads with some in excess of 600 pending cases.

‘It is envisaged that the court shift system when implemented will reduce the backlo

g cases in the specified courts, improve accessibility to justice for citizens by offering flexible court hours that accommodate diverse schedules and enhance the overall effectiveness of the judicial system.’

Source: Ghana News Agency