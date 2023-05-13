Court injunction placed on Sunyani West NDC parliamentary primaries

The Sunyani West Constituency Parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) could not come off as scheduled.

However, voting for the presidential primaries to elect a flagbearer to lead the Party in the Election 2024 started earnestly at Odomase, the constituency capital without hitches.

According to Mr Augustine Kwame Boateng, the Sunyani West Constituency Chairman of the NDC, the parliamentary primaries could not come off because of a Court injunction placed on that election.

Though, Mr Boateng declined to give reasons for the injunction, but told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) the Party was working to address ‘certain pertinent challenges to pave the way for the primaries to be held later’.

During a visit to the Odomase Presbyterian Primary and Junior High School, the venue for the event, voting was going on in an atmosphere of calm amidst heavy police presence.

The normal long queues that characterised voting were absent, however, the delegates kept arriving at the centre to cast their ballots as the Electoral Commission, conducting and supervising the election had divided the voting centre into two.

Mr Boateng said about 1,748 delegates from 194 polling stations were expected to cast their ballots and urged the delegates to conduct themselves responsibly.

He commended the Police for deploying personnel to maintain law and order but added ‘we also expect the personnel to remain professional’.

Mr Boateng also thanked the Electoral Commission for arriving at the venue for voting to begin on time, saying ‘if you look at the way things are progressing, I am confident we would have a successful primary’.

Source: Ghana News Agency