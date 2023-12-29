Couples must avoid offensive conducts in matrimony for united parenthood-Apostle Agbalenyoh



Apostle Kadmiel E.H. Agbalenyoh, the Presiding Missionary of the Seventh Day Theocratic World Congregation has urged married couples to avoid offensive conduct such as domestic violence, fornication, adultery, divorce and marital covetousness.

He said couples should love themselves, unite and protect one another to be able to establish united parenthood righteousness.

Apostle Agbalenyoh gave the advice when the members of the Congregation celebrated the United Parenthood Righteousness Day held at the Achimota Girls’ Guild in Accra on the theme: ‘Avoid Destroying Marital Divinity.’

He explained that the Day was established to replace the European Father’s and Mother’s Days and that its objective was for the restoration of the Creation of the Matrimonial System and to avoid division between parents and children.

He stated that: ‘Christ Jesus said that a divided parenthood cannot become righteous (Matt 12:25),’ adding; ‘Truthfully, the Almighty God and Creator deals with united parenthood, and no single par

ents, except widowhood – Exodus 22:22-24 and James 1:27. What must be considered by married couples is family righteousness (Gen. 7:1, 13 and 8:14-16).’

Apostle Agbalenhoh said without theological controversy, the Almighty God forbade fornication, adultery, divorce and remarriage, and of course homosexuality, lesbianism and bestiality (Exodus 20: 14,17: Lev 18:22-23; 20:13, Matt 19:3-6 and Mal 2:14-16).

‘We are therefore commanded to honour matrimony, avoid domestic violence, fornication, adultery, divorce and remarriage.

‘The Lord God will judge those who involve themselves in unlawful and indiscriminate human sexuality – Heb 13:4, Mark 10:11,’ he stated.

Source: Ghana News Agency