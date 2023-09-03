Corruption cannot be allowed in Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah

Swapo Party vice president, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has said corruption obstructs the allocation of resources for public service delivery and could have serious consequences, like governments being overthrown.

Nandi-Ndaitwah at the Swapo rally here on Saturday spoke out strongly against corruption and said it cannot be allowed in Namibia as it is an act of treason in her opinion.

“We must deliver effective services as servants of the people, we must serve them with dedication and commitment. Let us identify opportunities which can be exploited to improve the living standard of our people,” she said.

She urged deployed party members such as government officials to put the wellbeing of the Namibian people first and to be driven by the desire to serve the people with integrity, honesty and fairness.

“It must be underscored that unfairness and corruption are the biggest enemies of development and social justice and must be fought against at all costs. We will continue to develop relevant programmes and policies to empower our people, our policies are good, they are human-centred. The challenge is the implementors, that’s what we need to work on,” she stressed.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said there is a need to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor and how to add value to natural resources in order to ensure that the Namibian people benefit from such resources. To achieve that, citizens must take ownership of the country’s economy as without economic control, citizens can do nothing, and political independence will be meaningless.

Nandi-Ndaitwah further urged parents to keep their children in school and bring them to a level where they can be trained in order to take up jobs in the oil, gas and green hydrogen industries.

“If we fail to do so we will continue to cry, but if the person cannot do the work can you really expect that person to be employed? Let us keep our children in school, let us help them gain the necessary skills,” Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

She noted that young people are Namibia’s greatest resources and the time has come to bring out their potential by being serious with their education and by identifying and acquiring the right skills for the new industries.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency