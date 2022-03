Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 Statistics Daily Status Update (06 March 2022)

Published by

TDPel Media

Past 24 Hours:Confirmed Cases: 77Tests: 1,881 (4% Positivity)Recoveries: 299Vaccinated Dose 1: 6,312Fully Vaccinated: 6,014Booster Vaccinated: 571Covid-19 Deaths: 0Covid-19 Associated Deaths: 1Total New: 1 Cumulative:Confirmed Cases: 313,821Tests: 3,289,640Recoveries: 308,499 (98% Recovered)Vaccinated Dose 1: 1,050,601Fully Vaccinated: 1,989,067Booster Vaccinated: 41,869Covid-19 Deaths: 2,850Covid-19 Associated Deaths: 1,109Total Deaths: 3,959 Total Active Cases: 1,363Total Currently Admitted: 20Community Management: 1,343New Admissions: 5On Oxygen: 9Critical: 1Distributed by APO Group on beha…

Read More