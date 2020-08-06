Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report – 199 (6 August 2020)

Highlights

The WHO Regional Office for the Americas has issued a warning against the use of chlorine products as treatment for COVID-19. WHO recommends that people avoid consuming products containing chlorine dioxide or related substances (sodium hypochlorite, bleach, etc.) and that all marketing of such products for therapeutic purposes be reported to the authorities.

The South African COVID-19 response is being bolstered by a surge team of health experts from WHO. The surge team will be jointly led by Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa and Dr Michael Ryan, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme.

Forty-three experts from various fields will be deployed to support the COVID-19 outbreak response management.

The WHO Regional Office for South-East Asia has urged countries in the region to maintain essential healthcare and accelerate the resumption of services that have been disrupted, by the pandemic, as an integral part of the COVID-19 response. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, repurposing of health workers, cancellation of elective care, closure of outpatient services, insufficient personal protective equipment, and changes in treatment policy have significantly impacted the delivery of essential services.

Today’s ‘Subject in Focus’ provides an overview of discussions on the Global Multidisciplinalry Discussion on SARS-CoV-2 Modes of Transmission.

