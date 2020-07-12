Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report – 174 (12 July 2020)

WHO has published an Emergency Global Supply Chain Sysetem (COVID-19) catalogue listing all medical devices, including personal protective equipment, medical equipment, medical consumables, single use devices, and laboratory and test-related devices, which may be requested through the COVID-19 Supply Portal.

The catalogue represents an initial prioritized selection of items and are subject to constant reviw.

WHO surveyed networks of laboratories to map out global animal laboratory capacity around the world to potentially help with accelerating vaccine and therapeutic evaluation.

The WHO Regional Office for Africa calls for equitable access to future COVID-19 vaccines in Africa, as researchers around the world race to find effective protection against the virus.

Source: World Health Organization