Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report – 171 (9 July 2020)

WHO has partnered with Facebook and Praekelt.org to provide COVID-19 information in Free Basics and Discover, in a mobile-friendly format. This will enable some of the most vulnerable people to access health information without any data charges, in more than 50 countries.

A WHO mission arrived yesterday in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, to assess the risks and develop the response mechanisms required to tackle COVID-19. “This mission reflects the commitment of WHO to a strong partnership with the central Asian countries.” said Dr Catherine Smallwood, Senior Emergency Officer in WHO’s Europe region and mission lead.

The Regional Office for the Americas has been holding webinars on a range of issues in relation to COVID-19. Tomorrow, they will hold a webinar focusing on‘Caring for the Carers: Managing your Mental Health While Caring for Others’ .

OpenWHO.org, WHO’s health emergencies online learning platform, has published courses on thirteen COVID-19 topics with more than 3.7 million enrollments. In the meantime, the WHO Academy, which aims to build one of the world’s largest and most innovative digital learning platforms, is holding a survey from 8 to 29 July.

In today’s ‘Subject in Focus’ below, we provide an update on WHO’s COVID-19 support to Africa.

Source: World Health Organization