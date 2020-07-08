Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report – 170 (8 July 2020)

Highlights

WHO experts will travel to China to work together with their Chinese counterparts to prepare scientific plans for identifying the zoonotic source of the SARS-COV-2 virus. The experts will develop the scope and terms of reference for a WHO-led international mission.

WHO has delivered $1.6 million worth of essential COVID-19 medical supplies and equipment to Afghanistan, a country with a health system facing severe challenges. The shipment, amounting to a total of 9.5 tons, includes personal protective equipment, PCR machines, oxygen concentrator machines, and stretchers, as well as other equipment. It will bolster efforts to keep frontline medical staff safe and improve testing capacity in the country.

Burkina Faso has resumed polio vaccination campaigns under strict COVID-19 prevention measures. “We cannot wait for the COVID-19 pandemic to be contained to resume immunization activities.” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

As the region of the Americas reports 100,000 cases of COVID-19 a day, the Director of the WHO Regional Office of the Americas, Dr Carissa F. Etienne, has called for strong coordination across countries, evidence to guide leaders’ actions and for people to protect themselves and others.

Source: World Health Organization