Contribute to gov’t’s digitalisation strategies, Veep to GAF

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has called on the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and the Ghana Armed Forces Staff College to contribute meaningfully to the Government’s digitisation strategies to enhance the nation’s digital advancement. Speaking at the Nineth Graduation of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC) in Accra, Dr Bawumia acknowledged the historic contributions of the Armed Forces to the advancement of technology and urged the Military to come onboard in the digitalisation drive. ‘It has been acknowledged, the world over, that the military and technology are inseparable,’ Dr Bawumia said. ‘Indeed, many technologies that we are enjoying today are the product of military research. Examples include microwave ovens, computers, GPS technology, the internet, nuclear energy, walkie talkies, etc.’ ‘Therefore, I look forward to the Ghana Armed Forces, particularly GAFCSC, to help with strategies that will contribute to government’s digitalisation agenda,’ the Vice President added. He said the government was looking forward to seeing the GAFCSC develop modules and programmes that would challenge the ingenuity of the youth, particularly in digitalization awareness and Cyber security related issues. Dr Bawumia lauded the significant impact the GAFCSC had made as a citadel of knowledge, not only on Ghanaians, but also serving men nationals of other African country. ‘I have repeatedly referred to GAFCSC, as a prime national asset with a place of pride in Ghana and the entire continent as it continues to serve as a citadel of knowledge for our military, and that of allied countries,’ he said. ‘Over time, GAFCSC has convincingly carved a niche for itself as the destination of choice for Allied officers and countries who have a desire to achieve professional excellence in their respective Armed Forces.’ With the College’s growing reputation, Dr. Bawumia further urged the Staff College Control Board and the Military High Command to leverage its enhanced status and prominence, to work towards sustaining the gains already achieved and venture into other unexplored areas necessary for national development. ‘The increased demand for vacancies on your programmes should serve as a motivation to explore and tap into other areas of study that are necessary for the socio-economic development of our dear nation and by extension the continent.’ ‘With the status of the College as a tertiary institution and her flagship Integrated programme, namely the Passed Staff College (psc) and the Master of Science in Defense and International Politics, GAFCSC has assumed an even greater role in shaping the leadership and managerial skills of many professionals from Ghana and other sister African countries.’ Vice President Bawumia gave the assurance that the Government would continue to support for the military, including the expansion of its infrastructure. The joint graduation ceremony was for the 2023 Senior Command and Staff Course 44 and Master of Science in Defense and International Politics Class. In all, 85 graduands passed out of which 25 were from 11 allied nations including Nigeria, Togo, La Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia, Tanzania and South Africa.

Source: Ghana News Agency