Consultations to amend Regional Councils Act underway at Otjiwarongo

The second consultative stakeholders workshop on the third draft of the Regional Councils Amendment Act 22 of 1992, is underway at Otjiwarongo in the Otjozondjupa Region.

The two-day workshop is being attended by regional governors, chairpersons of the regional councils, regional constituency councillors and chief regional officers.

Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Erastus Uutoni officially opening, said amending the Regional Councils Act 22 of 1992 is important and necessary since there are gaps and shortcomings in the Act at the moment.

“The purpose of this workshop is to come together and draft a Bill of 2022 with these consultations, starting with the first workshop in October 2022 we had in Swakopmund in the Erongo Region,” he said.

Uutoni further called on all participants to be honest in their input towards the formulation of the Bill, so that the amended Act can benefit the country and its future generations.

Otjozondjupa Governor, James Uerikua added said the participants should contribute towards the new Bill without including their personal interests.

“Contribute towards it without putting your personal interests first, we want to see you applying your total integrity, accountability, transparency, effectiveness and efficiency into the formulation of this Act,” said Uerikua.

Advocate Petrus Harmse, who is a private lawyer based in the capital city, is the lead legal expert hired by Government to assist in drafting the new regional councils law, said Uutoni.

The workshop started Tuesday and ends Wednesday.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency