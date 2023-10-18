Consultancy holds Validation workshop to discuss survey on ‘Ghana Grows Programme’

Densu Associates a social change and development management consultancy has collaborated with social-mission-driven organizations to accelerate social impact in Africa, North America and in Ghana on the ‘Ghana Grows Programme’. The programme, which is supported by the Mastercard Foundation and led by the Springboard7 Road Show Foundation (SRSF), is a three-year intervention aimed at changing young people’s perception of agriculture (Ag), agricultural technical, and vocational education and training (ATVET), and Ag-adjacent sectors to encourage them to consider the sectors as viable and fulfilling work opportunities. The initiative aims to enable one million next-generation youth to identify the Ag/ATVET sectors as viable work opportunities. A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said as s part of this programme, Densu Associates conducted a survey to assess the Knowledge, Attitude and Perception (KAP) of young people across Ghana, particularly women, youth and persons with disabilities, to provide evidence of their understanding, perceptions, and attitudes towards Ag/ATVET. It said the findings of the survey were discussed at a validation workshop held led by the Executive Director of Densu Associates, Mrs. Dolores Dickson with key stakeholders, including young people. ‘The study captured the views of over 1,100 randomly selected young people between 15- 35 years across all 16 regions of the country and showed that 46% of the young people surveyed were unemployed, with 36% having a tertiary degree’. It said the young people’s knowledge of the Ag/ric and ATVET sector was commendable, with over 80% of them knowing that the professions in the sector go beyond farming to include economists, scientists, and engineers. ‘However, only 40% had knowledge of programmes and opportunities being offered for youth, 33% knew about programmes for women, and 24% knew about programmes for persons with disabilities. The study also found that young people’s attitudes towards the sector were positive, with over 91% stating that they would be happy to work in the sector if they had the skills and training’. It said over 87% were interested in having policy dialogues, and more than 84% believed that the sector could make them rich and successful. ‘However, the overall perception of the sector seemed quite low, with more than 70% of unemployed young people thinking that young people do not want to be farmers. ‘Additionally, they perceived that women do not have enough support to be successful, and persons with disabilities have limited facilities available to them within the sector. ‘Regarding jobs in the sector, young people were relatively divided in their views when asked if Agric/ATVET jobs are limited, with 43% agreeing and 46% disagreeing’. ‘Signaling about jobs and opportunities in the sector is unclear to young people. Attitudes and perceptions also create additional barriers for young women and persons with disabilities’. According to the social network analysis, young people primarily sought assistance from Non- Governmental Organizations and the Government and suggested that young people possessed a good knowledge of the agriculture sector but lacked adequate information about the programmes offered within it. ‘They have a low perception of the sector but display a positive attitude towards engaging in it. The social network analysis also indicates that young people are accessing or looking to access services from a narrow range of ecosystem players. ‘It is, therefore, necessary to capitalize on the positive attitude of young people towards the sector, improve their perception of it, and create an enabling environment and clear pathways for them to participate in the Agric/ATVET sector. ‘This also requires the development of a more vibrant and robust ecosystem of external support. Founded and led by Africans, Densu Associates have a sophisticated and profound understanding of clients’ context. ‘We combine our knowledge, understanding and skill and cultivate trusting, respectful client relationships so together we deliver social and economic change across Africa and North America’.

Source: Ghana News Agency