Composer Boudchart to perform in Tunisia for first time on May 18



Tunis: Renowned for his original musical concept “La Chorale…C’est Vous”, composer, arranger and conductor Amine Boudchar, known by his stage name Boudchart, has just announced on his official website that he will be performing in Tunisia for the first time on May 18, 2024, at the ThéStre de l’Opéra de Tunis-Cité de la culture Chedly Klibi.

Boudchart has performed in several other countries, including France, Canada, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, in Riyadh in January 2024 in a concert that drew more than 20,000 spectators.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse