COMOG urges citizens and stakeholders to support the passage of Anti-LBTQI bill

The Coalition of Muslim Organisation Ghana (COMOG), has urged all citizens and stakeholders to fight for the passage of the anti-LGBTQI bill in parliament for a better future generation.

Hajj Abdel Manan Abdel Rahman, the National President of COMOG said the passage of the bill would help protect the sanctity of the religion of Islam, cultural values and the welfare of children.

He said the passage of the bill would also help to inculcate good societal values, ethical principles among the youth and young ones which would shape the future for a better country.

He said this at an anti-LGBTQI sensitisation programme held at Ningo-Prampram in the Greater Accra Region, while noting that the LGBTQI act would cause public impact such as health, lifestyle, and issues of equality, which would cause more financial harm to the economy.

He said it was expedient to support all personalities especially members of parliament, both NPP and NDC sponsoring the bill to ensure its passage in the shortest possible time.

He urged all delegates across the political divide (NPP/NDC) to consider the interests of Ghanaians and elect candidates who would associate themselves to the fight against the act of desecration of cultural values and belief systems.

He also called on all other faith-based groups to support the crusade against the obnoxious practice of LBTQI+ in Ghana. ‘COMOG is ever ready to lend its support to any individual or group in the struggle to ensure that Ghana is ridden off this Satanic LGBTQI+ menace’, he added.

Mr Iddrisu Abdullai Alhassan, National President of Ghana Muslim Students’ Association (GMSA), in his remarks said majority of Ghanaians were in favour of the passage of the anti-LGBTQI bill and there was the need to ensure that students were not being forced to take part in any gay act.

He said there would be sensitisation programmes held in schools to preach moral values to students and protect them from gay and lesbian acts.

He urged students in the Ningo-prampram district to rally behind Mr Samuel Nartey George, Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram Constituency, to be in power for the passage of the anti-LGBTQI bill laying before Parliament.

‘We are not here to do politics, but we are here on a divine mandate and a moral obligation to appreciate what is right for all, especially for the youth’ he said.

COMOG is an Islamic organisation where Islamic issues and matters related to the Ghanaian Muslim are discussed and debated on for concrete solution.

Source: Ghana News Agency