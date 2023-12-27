Community of Practice inaugurated at Bawku West to champion sexual, reproductive health rights

The Rural Initiative for Self-Empowerment (RISE) Ghana, in partnership with UNICEF, has inaugurated a 15-member Community of Practice (CoPs) to champion Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.

Among other things, the CoPs is to initiate and safeguard SRHR and nutrition activities and advocacy while promoting best practices and accountability by actors and ensure increased funding for sustainability.

The members, with a one-year mandate, were drawn from the Traditional Council, Ghana Education Service, Ghana Health Service, youth groups, and the Departments of Gender and Social Welfare.

They are also to serve as champions for mainstream adolescent issues in emergencies in the Sapeliga community as the host of refugees in the district.

It formed part of the project, dubbed: ‘Advancing Adolescent SRHR within the Sahel and other emergencies in the Upper East Region’, being implemented by RISE Ghana in the Bongo, Kasena Nankana, and Bawku West district

s, with support from UNICEF.

The project aimed at assessing the availability and effectiveness of SRHR and nutrition services in the communities to improve multi-sectoral collaboration, coordination, and feedback to improve outcomes.

Madam Jaw-haratu Amadu, Head of Programmes, RISE-Ghana, noted that adolescents were among the most vulnerable in conflict settings, and it was important that measures were put in place to empower them and address such eventualities.

She cited, for instance, that adolescents formed 23 per cent of the population in least developed countries, where majority of humanitarian emergencies occur.

Children under 18 years accounted for 52 per cent of the refugee population in 2017, up from 41 per cent in 2009 globally, Madam Amadu said.

However, adolescent needs often go unaddressed in humanitarian settings, hence the need to have the CoPs in place to advocate and safeguard their needs to improve their wellbeing and development, she said.

Mr Ahmed Alhassan, the Bawku West District Co

ordinating Director, who launched the CoPs, said the needs of adolescents were a major concern to the district, hence the aptness of the initiative to help address them.

Ponaab Comfort Apesiwini, the queen mother of Teshie, lauded the programme, reechoing the gullibility of most adolescents, who could easily be lured into bad habits due to their financial dependency.

But for the existence of CoPs, they would be sensitised to know their rights, she noted.

Mr Ebenezer Iddi, a public health nurse, noted that the period of adolescence was a major determinant of their future wellbeing, hence the need to empower them to speak up for their rights.

‘With the inauguration of the CoPs, it would go a long way to help our adolescent boys and girls, in our various communities and most especially our host communities….to know their reproductive health and sexual issues,’ he added.

Source: Ghana News Agency