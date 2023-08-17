Communities vital in addressing sexual health and mental well-being

The education of young people is not solely dependent on the education system; communities also have a role to play in imparting knowledge regarding adolescent sexual and reproductive health rights and mental health.

This was said by senior youth officer in the Ministry of Sports, Anneline Van Wyk in an interview with Nampa on Wednesday during a workshop focused on adolescent sexual and reproductive health rights and mental health.

The workshop at Keetmanshoop commenced on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on Friday. Approximately 25 youths from Snyfontein, Berseba, Tses, Blouwes, and Aroab are participating.

“We leave too much to the education system as a community and as a ministry responsible for young people, we have a responsibility to have these conversations with young people and not just at school, but in our homes and communities,” she said.

Van Wyk said communities need to get young people to a point where they are proud of themselves and become resilient to the everyday challenges of life.

“We are witnessing the unfortunate loss of too many young lives to suicide, with many struggling silently with mental health concerns. They lack the confidence to seek help, unsure of how to reach out. Hence, we must establish an environment conducive to their seeking assistance. Numerous young people are unaware of their rights, particularly in matters of comprehensive sexual rights. This is why our focus is on emotional and social well-being,” Van Wyk added.

She further explained that the workshop’s objective is to empower the attendees with comprehensive knowledge on these diverse subjects. The intention is that they can, in turn, disseminate this information within their respective villages. Van Wyk clarified that the organisers deliberately selected young participants from rural areas.

“We aspire to include everyone; most training and workshops tend to benefit urban dwellers. Nonetheless, we are committed to ensuring that youths from rural settings also gain from these informational sessions,” Van Wyk stated.

Andrea Isaaks, one of the participants from Berseba, shared her perspective, saying: “The addressed topics deeply resonate with us, the youth. What I intend to share with my peers in Berseba is the awareness surrounding adolescence, understanding our bodies, safeguarding ourselves, and being knowledgeable about our sexual rights.”

Source: The Namibian Press Agency