Commonwealth, ECOWAS should liaise for immediate release of Niger’s deposed President – President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the Commonwealth should liaise with the West African regional bloc, ECOWAS, to ensure the immediate and unconditional release of Niger’s deposed President, Mohamed Bazoum. Ousted President Bazoum, 63, was toppled by a military junta on July 26, this year, and in detention. Leaders of the coup cited persistent insecurity as justification for Bazoum’s overthrow – a development, which had been heavily criticised by the international community. Addressing the opening session of the 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, in Accra, President Nana Akufo-Addo condemned in no uncertain terms the continuous detention of the deposed President. He said the unconstitutional changes in democratic governance in the sub-Region, especially through military interventions in governance, ought to be frowned upon by all. ‘We must continue to stand firm in our condemnation of hegemonic acts,’ he noted. Adhering to democratic and constitutional governance were essential to building a stable and prosperous Africa, the President said. Niger, Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali had in recent times seen their constitutional rule subverted by military interventions. These developments and the rising incidence of terrorist and other violent attacks have compounded the fragile security situation in the sub-Region.

Source: Ghana News Agency