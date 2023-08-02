CNOT holds ceremony in honor of double world champion Ahmed Ayoub Hafnaoui

The Tunisian National Olympic Committee (CNOT) held a ceremony on Wednesday in honour of swimmer Ayoub Hafnaoui, who won gold in the 1500m NL and 800m NL and silver in the 400m NL at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoaka, Japan. The CNOT awarded the double world and Olympic champion a prize of 100,000 dinars as a reward for his efforts and motivation. Speaking to TAP, CNOT president Merhrez Boussayène said that “the Olympic committee wanted to pay tribute to Hafnaoui for all his recent achievements and encourage him to raise the national flag high on podiums”.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse