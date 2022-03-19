Climate-positive, high-tech metals are polluting Earth, but solutions await

General
Published by
TDPel Media

Green energy technology growth (especially wind, solar and hydropower, along with electric vehicles) is crucial if the world is to meet Paris climate agreement goals. But these green solutions rely on technology-critical elements (TCEs), whose production and disposal can be environmentally harmful.Mining and processing of TCEs requires huge amounts of energy. Mines use gigantic quantities of fresh water; can drive large-scale land-use change; and pollute air, soil and water — threatening biodiversity. TCEs may also become pollutants themselves when they are disposed of as waste.We know relativ…

Read More

Related Posts

Ethiopian Government Airstrike Hits Tigray Regional Capital

Web Desk

PAHO and IOM sign agreement to improve the health of 70 million migrants in the Americas

User1

Middle East And North Africa – Tracking Mobility Impact – Points of Entry Analysis | Mobility Restriction Dashboard #2 – March 2021

User1