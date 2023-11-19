Civil society protest in front of US embassy



Representatives of civil society organisations and citizens gathered on Sunday in front of the US embassy on the Berges du Lac, Tunis to denounce the Zionist aggression against the Palestinians in Gaza.

The demonstrators demanded an “immediate stop” to the Zionist aggression and the “expulsion of the US ambassador”, condemning the “unwavering support” of the United States to the Zionist entity.

The rally was organised by the Joint Action for Palestine Coordination and the Tunisian Network against Normalisation with Zionism.

In a statement to TAP, Wael Nawar, a member of the Joint Action for Palestine Coordination, said the rally was intended “to show our anger at the ongoing Zionist aggression against the Gaza Strip and to reaffirm our support for the Palestinians”.

“We demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the expelling the US ambassador and opening the Gaza land crossings for the delivery of humanitarian aid.’

Nawar called on civil society activists to take part in the humanitarian caravan organised

at the initiative of the Egyptian Journalists’ Syndicate. He said that the caravan aims to gather civil society activists, journalists, trade unionists and artists from all over the world in front of the Rafah border crossing in order to break the inhumane blockade imposed by the Zionist entity on the Gaza Strip since October 7.

He added that a committee was formed in Tunisia six days ago to determine which delegations would participate in the caravan.

Source: EN – Agence Tunis Afrique Presse