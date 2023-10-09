Civil society in Gabes joins pro-Palestinian rally in solidarity against Israeli aggression

Members of civil society in El Hamma, Gabes governorate, marched on Monday in support of the heroic struggle of the Palestinian people against the oppressive Israeli entity. Participants in the march, which passed through the main streets of El Hamma, raised both Tunisian and Palestinian flags and chanted slogans reaffirming their solidarity with the resilient Palestinian people and their condemnation of the genocidal war imposed on them by the Zionist occupation. They also condemned the world’s silence on the brutal aggression suffered by the civilian population of Gaza and the indifference of the Arab regimes to the defence of the Palestinian people. They criticised the eagerness of many Arab countries to engage in normalisation with this occupying entity. In Gabes, a similar popular march took place on Sunday, starting from Ain Salam Square and passing through some of the main streets of the city. The participants of this march also raised slogans confirming their support for the just struggle of the Palestinian people for freedom and liberation of their land from the oppressive Zionist entity. They called on the Arab regimes to stand against the aggression of this unjust entity against the Palestinian people and support them until the complete liberation of their land and the establishment of their state with its capital in the holy city of Al-Quds.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse