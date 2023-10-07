Civil society activists gather in Tunis to condemn recent Israeli assault on Gazans

A large number of students and civil society activists, Saturday, gathered near the Municipal Theater of Tunis, to denounce assaults of the Israeli occupying forces on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Demonstrators hailed the armed operation «Toufan al Aqsa» (Al-Aqsa Flood) carried out by the Palestinian resistance in occupied regions bordering the Gaza Strip. They chanted slogans against Israeli aggression, calling on the Tunisian authorities to criminalize normalization with the Zionist entity. The gathering was held by the National Authority of Supporting the Arab Resistance, the Fight against Norminalization and Zionism and the Tunisian Network for the Fight against Normalization. «Al-Aqsa Flood» is the name of the armed operation carrid out at dawn on Saturday by the Palestinian resistance.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse