City of Sciences to hold seminar on Tunisia’s natural resources amid climate change challenges

The City of Sciences in Tunis is holding, on the World Environment Day next June 9-10, a seminar on Tunisia’s natural resources amid the challenges posed by the climate change. The event will shed light on 5 key themes related to the atmosphere, water, soil and biodiversity.

An exhibition around “Eco-Innovation” will also held to promote the culture of innovation and highlight the industry’s positive contribution to achieving sustainable development and a competitive economy. Hence, the City of Sciences in Tunis is launching a call for participation to companies and eco-innovative start-ups so that they present their projects.

Eligible Eco-Innovative projects should involve all activities generating products and services capable of measuring, preventing or reducing environmental impacts such as contaminated water, air and soil as well as problems caused by waste, noise and ecosystem.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse