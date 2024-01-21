Citizens protest outside US embassy in Tunis against Zionist genocide in Gaza



Representatives of the Tunisian Network Against Normalisation as well as a number of Tunisian citizens, have held a demonstration outside the US Embassy in Tunis for the 13th time in a row to express support for the Palestinian cause and ask for an immediate halt to the Zonist genocide in Gaza.

Speaking to TAP, member of the Tunisian Network Against Normalization ,Salaheddine Masri, stressed the firm position of President of the Republic Kais Saied on the need to stand with the Palestinian cause, recover the dispossessed Palestinian lands and receive several wounded Palestinians who were brought to Tunisia to undergo treatment in national hospitals.

Protesters chanted slogans against the heinous crimes perpetrated by the Israeli occupation forces such as ‘We are all Palestine’, ‘Boycott is resistance and Palestine is Arab despite the will of Zionists’, ‘Gaza, is the symbol of pride,’

‘The goal of these ongoing protests, held in front of the US embassy by the Tunisian Network Against Normalization every we

ek, is to convey a message that the US is the main responsible for this barbaric war, which left 25,000 people killed and 70,000 other wounded’ Masri pointed out.

‘These demonstrations are meant to show solidarity with the Palestinian resistance against the Zionist enemy as well as condemn their barbaric crimes and bloodshed against innocent Palestinian civilians,’ he added.

According to him, ‘the most effective way to stop the genocide perpetrated by the Zionist entity against Gazans is by holding demonstrations in front of US embassies throughout the world.’

On the other hand, he reiterated that ‘The Tunisian Network Against Normalization will be holding demonstrations every week outside the US embassy in Tunis to support the Palestinian cause and call for an immediate end of the genocide in the Gaza Strip.’

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse