Chula Chula crowned Dr Hage Geingob Cup Champions



Eeshoke Chula Chula, a Namibian Premier Football League (NPFL) outfit based in Ohangwena Region, was on Saturday crowned winners of the Dr Hage Geingob Cup after overcoming African Stars 1-0.

The ninth edition of the one-day football extravaganza was held at Independence Stadium in Olympia, featuring matches from NPFL teams, the Women’s Super League, and an exhibition match between Namibian and South African legends.

In the early games, Galz and Goals Football Club won 1-0 against FC Ongos, the Women’s Super League champions, with Fiola Fliete scoring the only goal in the first half for Galz and Goals.

The Namibian and South African legends’ match ended in a 1-1 draw, with the South African team winning the game 5-4 in a penalty shootout.

The main match of the competition saw first-timers Eeshoke Chula Chula take on African Stars.

Moses Shidolo scored the only goal of the match in the 42nd minute of the first half, capitalising on George Marselinu’s strike that hit the right post and rebounded to him. S

hidolo’s strike gave his team the lead as African Stars goalkeeper Mervin Kasetura was unable to stop it.

In the second half, Chula Chula goalkeeper Nason Ngoma once again came to his team’s rescue, saving the league’s top goal scorer, Willy Stephanus, from equalising after he beat their defence and created a one-on-one scoring opportunity. Ngoma who was impressive throughout the match blocked Stephanus’s shot, and the rebound went wide.

After 90 minutes of exciting football in front of over 20 000 spectators at Independence Stadium, Shidolo’s single goal in the first half was all that Eeshoke Chula Chula needed to be crowned champions of the Dr Hage Geingob Cup and win their first silverware for 2023.

For being crowned champions in the Dr Hage Geingob Cup, Eeshoke Chula Chula won N.dollars 250 000, a trophy and gold medals, while African Stars received N.dollars 100 000 and silver medals.

In the Women’s Super League curtain-raiser match between Galz and Goals and FC Ongos, the winner walked away with N.d

ollars 100 000 while FC Ongos received N.dollars 50 000.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency