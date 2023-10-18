Chris Hughton assures Ghanaians of positive results in 2026 WC qualifiers amid recent losses

Chris Hughton, Head Coach of the Black Stars, has taken responsibility for Ghana’s bad outing in recent friendly matches, saying that he focused on securing wins in Ghana’s upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Novembe The Black Stars shipped six goals in their friendly matches against Mexico and the USA, handing Chris Huhgton his first two defeats as the gaffer of the Black Stars. According to Chris Hughton, he understands the criticism that has come up following their losses but was looking to put things right ahead of Ghana’s World Cup qualifier against Madagascar and Comoros. ‘I understand all the criticism because I have been in this coaching job for a long time and I know what the game means to Ghanaians. ‘We have two matches in November, and it is my responsibility that we start to see a performance that is going to win us both games. Sometimes bad performances like today can be something that kick starts something else with regard to using different strategies,’ Chris Hughton said in a post-match press conference. Ghana would kick off another campaign of qualifying for their fifth World Cup as they face off against Madagascar on November 13 and Comoros on November 21, 2023.

Source: Ghana News Agency