The 5th edition of the Chocolate and Pastry Expo 2023 will be held on November 23, 24 and 25, 2023 at the headquarters of the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA) in Tunis.

This eagerly awaited event for lovers of chocolate and patisserie will bring together all the players in the chocolate, cocoa and patisserie industries.

Chocolatiers, pastry chefs, artisanal chocolatiers, confectioners, cocoa producers, manufacturers, equipment suppliers, etc. will be happy to share their passion with visitors.

They will be setting up stands full of colour, flavour and sweetness to delight your taste buds and palate.

And because the show is, as it is every year, a great celebration of chocolate in all its forms, a number of events will take place.

Starting with the traditional Chocolate Sculpture Competition. An event organised by the World Pastry Cup Club, where the cream of Tunisian pastry chefs have the opportunity to coach and judge the talents of young prodigies in the trade.

A sp

ecial feature of this year’s event is the addition of a chocolate ‘Best Tart’ competition. Contestants will have to demonstrate their skills and master a range of confectionery techniques, with a panel of experts judging on taste and aesthetics.

All this will take place in the presence of the public, on the big stage in the exhibition hall.

During the exhibition, workshops for primary school children will run alongside the event.

Live demonstrations will showcase the children’s skills in making chocolate sweets or small marzipan figurines.

On another level, the exhibition will be a great B2B opportunity to which professionals will be invited.

Over the years, the Chocolate and Pastry Expo has become the ideal platform for professionals from all sectors to meet. That’s why players in the chocolate, confectionery and bakery equipment, packaging solutions and other food sectors flock to the event to develop their business or strengthen their regular networking.

Source: EN – Agence Tunis Afrique Presse