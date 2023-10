Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur (world No.7) will face world No. 137 Ashlyn Krueger (USA) Monday in the first round of the China Open. Jabeur cruised Saturday past world No. 85 Russian Diana Shnaider (6-2, 6-1) to the Ningbo Open title. This is her fifth career title after Birmingham (250 points), Madrid (Masters 1000 points) ,Berlin (500 points) and Charleston (500 points).

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse