China ensures support for country’s economic development

China will continue to support the construction of the main social and economic infrastructures in Angola, said Thursday in Luanda its ambassador to Angola, Gong Tao.

The diplomat was speaking to the press at the end of the meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly, Carolina Cerqueira.

Gong Tao said that his country will support the construction of major infrastructures, such as the New Luanda International Airport, which is nearing completion, the Hydroelectric Center of Caculo Cabaça, in the province of Cuanza, North, “among other works that are in good progress”.

The diplomat also assured that China will increase its investments in Angola in the areas of industry, agriculture, fisheries and mineral exploration to give a greater boost to Angola’s socio-economic development and increase in jobs.

“We made a positive assessment of our bilateral relations, a strategic partnership relationship that has always been consolidated and deepened over the last few years, even with the challenges of fighting against Covid-19 in which the two countries have been hand in hand, supporting one another”, said the Chinese diplomat.

He recalled that a large number of Chinese companies invested in Angola, making an important contribution to the diversification and industrialisation of the economy.

Gong Tao also said that he had discussed with his interlocutor the need for the two countries to combine efforts to promote peace, stability and development in the African continent and in the world.

He congratulated President João Lourenço for being named “Champion of the African Union (AU) for Peace and Reconciliation” at the Extraordinary Summit on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes of Government in Africa, held on May 28, 2022, in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

“I greatly admire Angola’s mediation role for peace in the Great Lakes region”, said the diplomat who also took the opportunity to congratulate the Parliament Speaker, Carolina Cerqueira, for organising, in October this year, in Luanda, the 147th General Assembly of the Inter-parliamentary Union (IPU).

He also expressed the need to intensify the exchange of experiences between delegations from the parliaments of both countries.

On January 12, 1983, China and Angola established diplomatic relations, opening a new chapter in the history of traditional friendship between the two countries. DC/OHA/ADR

Source: Angola Press News Agency