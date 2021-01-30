In 2010, the former Child Protection Working Group (CPWG) developed the first Child Protection in Emergencies (CPiE) Competency Framework. It provided a harmonised, inter-agency approach for child protection in humanitarian action (CPHA) actors to develop child protection capacity, measure individual and organisational performance, and help in the recruitment of an adequate workforce.

In 2018, the Learning & Development Working Group (L&D WG) of the Alliance began revising the 2010 competency framework. The process included a comprehensive desk review of 93 sources and interviews with 53 key informants. Interviewees included human resources experts and child protection practitioners from international and national non-governmental organisations, UN agencies, universities and the private sector and spanned 26 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. A report reviewed findings and provided recommendations.

Ahead of the launch of the 2019 revised version of the Minimum Standards for Child Protection in Humanitarian Action, a provisional version of the competency framework was released. This period before the CPMS launch provided a window of opportunity to test the updated competency framework, allowing for better tailoring to the needs of practitioners.

This final version of the Alliance for Child Protection in Humanitarian Action Competency Framework fully aligns with the 2019 Minimum Standards for Child Protection in Humanitarian Action and builds on the Standards to articulate a set of recognised technical competencies for child protection in humanitarian action. It broadly describes expected standards of performance across a number of technical competencies that can be applied to different roles within the sector.

The framework is intended to inform staff recruitment, learning and professional development, performance management, planning and organisational design. It is a sector-wide guidance to advance the accountability, effectiveness and predictability of CP preparedness, response and recovery programming for affected populations.

The CPHA competency framework is to be considered a live document. The L&D Working Group aims to revise the whole document one year from its launch. For this reason we kindly request that you provide feedback on your experience using the framework.

Please consider the following questions in your feedback:

• For what purposes have you used the CPHA competency framework?

• Which parts of the framework were most relevant to your work?

• In using the framework, what worked well?

• Likewise, what was challenging about using the framework?

• Any overall feedback on content, terminology, language or layout?

You can submit your feedback in an email directly to [email protected]

We thank you for your consideration and feedback!

Source: The Alliance for Child Protection in Humanitarian Action