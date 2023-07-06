Chief pledges to support AAKTCU

Nana Atta Banafoe III, Chief of Assin Andoe in the Assin South District of the Central Region has pledged his commitment to allocate a parcel of land to Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK) Teachers Credit Union (AAKTCU), to expand their operations.

He made the remarks when he commissioned an office building at Assin Andoe for AAKTCU.

The building would serve as a banking hall, manager’s office, and other offices.

The Chief said the determination by the management of the Union to open a branch at Assin Andoe was a step in the right direction, saying it will open the community and boost business activities in the town.

Boldly, he said AAKTCU had distinguished itself creditably and deepened its reliance on growth and remained a financial giant, helping customers when the need arose.

He therefore charged residents, market women and business owners not to panic, but join the credit union to improve their businesses.

Mr. Zardock Saarkwa, Board Chairman of AAKTCU said the Union has carved a niche for itself and continued to remain a force to reckon with in the credit union space.

He advised the residents and others to stop spending lavishly and save to meet demands in times of their need.

AAKTCU he noted, was not meant for only teachers but opened to all and tasked people to join to better their finances.

Mr Willyevans Obiri-Awuah, District Chief Executive (DCE), of Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District, urged management to embrace laid down and reliable business methods that would expand their operations and attract more members into the union.

He told workers to equip and develop good customer relationships to attract more members to the credit union.

Source: Ghana News Agency