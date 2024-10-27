Chief Imam urges MPs to show goodwill in resolving parliamentary impasse



Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu, Ghana’s National Chief Imam, has asked Members of Parliament to demonstrate goodwill in resolving the ongoing stalemate that has suspended legislative sessions indefinitely.

He noted that the situation had heightened political tensions among Ghanaians, particularly with the general election less than two months away.

‘We appeal to the honourable members of parliament to allow cooler heads to prevail in the interest of mother Ghana and the Ghanaian electorates,’ he said during the opening of the fourth edition of the annual National Muslim Conference of Ghana (NMCG), in Accra.

The confertence was on the theme, ‘Towards Bridging the Gaps in National Healthcare Delivery in Ghana: The Role of the National Muslim Conference of Ghana (NMCG).’

Sheikh Sharubutu urged the government to consider Muslims as partners in healthcare delivery, citing their long-standing contributions to herbal, homoeopathic, orthodox, and spiritual healing.

He said it was heartwarming for Muslims, regardle

ss of sectarian differences, to gather around a table to address matters that affected them.

The National Chief Imam said that the conference had become an essential resource in strengthening diplomatic ties with Muslim nations around the world and bolstering government attempts to attract investment for the country’s progressive growth.

‘We as Muslims of Ghana envisage a golden future where interfaith dialogue will be deepened in our beloved country, enabling peaceful coexistence,’ he said.

Sheikh Sharubutu urged Muslims to consistently pay their zakat to help empower their communities.

He also called on Muslims to avoid harsh language and reject violence to ensure peaceful elections.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who donated a vehicle and GH?100,000 to the NMCG, announced his intention to recognize faith-based groups as development partners of the government.

He said the initiative would incentivize those groups and expand their role in supporting government development efforts across various s

ectors.

‘This policy seeks to grant tax exemptions on certain imported materials for developmental purposes, especially in health and education.’

Dr. Bawumia also revealed that 40 students from Zongo communities, who received scholarships to study medicine in Cuba, will return next year, enhancing healthcare access in those areas.

He praised the NMCG for fostering dialogue and initiating projects like the Ghana Muslim Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well as developing an action plan to leverage government policies on technical vocational education and training (TVET).

‘I am informed that the NMCG undertook a nationwide TVET research survey to establish the most appropriate and accessible TVET activity to the Muslim community within Ghana,’ he said.

Mr. Inusah Mohammed Baba, General Secretary of the NMCG, reported that over the past four years, the organization had developed the Ghana Muslim Education Strategy, the Ghana Muslim Economic Empowerment Strategy, and the Ghana Muslim Legal Strategy.

He a

nnounced that by the end of the conference, they would to unveil the Ghana Muslim Health Strategy.

Mr baba also mentioned that the NMCG was making significant progress in establishing the Ghana Muslim Chamber of Commerce and Industry as part of the Muslim Economic Empowerment Strategy.

‘A research to establish an appropriate TVET programme to address the unemployment challenges among the Muslim youth has been completed and the findings have been analysed with the support of the Islamic Finance Research Institute of Ghana.’

The General Secretary stated that in their efforts to build relationships with political parties, they had presented a 14-point Muslim manifesto to the leaders of the two major political entities.

He assured that the NMCG was committed to promoting religious freedom and rights, as well as encouraging active Muslim participation in governance while positively contributing to Ghana’s development.

Source: Ghana News Agency