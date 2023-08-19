Chief appeals to government for new classroom block for Wumenu community

Togbe Sekpe III, Chief of Adaklu Wumenu in the Adaklu District has appealed to the Adaklu District Assembly and government to, as a matter of urgency, provide the community’s Kindergarten with a new classroom block. He described the current three classroom block being occupied by the pupils as a death trap. Togbe Sekpe made the appeal at Adaklu Wumenu, when he took the Ghana News Agency round the dilapidated classroom block, which he said was built in 1958. ‘We fear for the lives of both teachers and pupils when they are holding classes in this classroom block which have cracks in the walls and most of its roofs ripped off,’ he stated. Togbe Sekpe said anytime it rained, the teachers had no alternative than to move the KG pupils to join class one pupils in their classroom thereby creating a lot of inconvenience to both teachers and pupils. ‘This worrying situation is a disincentive to teaching and learning,’ he lamented. The chief disclosed that all their pleas to successive governments were not heeded to. He hoped their plea this time round would be heeded to, and the situation addressed before any calamity befell the school. In another development, Mr Christopher Galenkui, Assemblyman for Adaklu Wumenu electoral area also noted that the classroom block of basic five to nine of Adaklu Kpogadzi Salvation Army Basic School has become a death trap. He said that with the start of the rains, the building could collapse anytime soon. Mr Galenkui appealed to the authorities to come to the aid of the school by providing a decent classroom block for the pupils. Mr Elvis Doe, Headteacher of the school told the GNA that the school had a population of 250 pupils and 12 teachers. He said they were forced to send the children home anytime it threatened to rain, adding ‘this is having adverse effect on the pupils’ academic performance.’ The head teacher appealed to the District Assembly, Non-Governmental Organizations and philanthropists to come to their aid before any mishap.

Source: Ghana News Agency