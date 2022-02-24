Chartered Institute of Educational Practitioners UK announce scholarships to 1,000 Nigerian students in 2022

Published by

TDPel Media

By Victor Okoye The Chartered Institute of Educational Practitioners UK (CIEPUK), has announced that it would grant scholarships to no fewer than 1,000 Nigerian students in the 2021/2022 academic session. Prof. Marcel Ezenwoye, the President, CIEPUK Africa, told newsmen in Abuja, that the scholars would join their 2021/2022 academic year counterparts in the various participating universities in Nigeria and abroad. Ezenwoye noted that the CIEPUK scholarship programme was in partnership with no fewer than 13 tertiary institutions, and more were still expected to join. Prof. Marcel Ezenwoye, the …

