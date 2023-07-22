Chakar Festivities in SW Bulgaria Keep Alive Memory of Local Freedom Fighter Chakar Voyvode

Samokov, Southwestern Bulgaria, July 22 (BTA/GNA) – Saturday saw the opening of the traditional Chakar Festivities on the Chakar Meadows near Samokov (Southwestern Bulgaria). This year marks ten years since the resumption of this event dedicated to local hajduk Chakar Voydove. Chakar Voyvode operated with his band in the Rila Mountains in the 19th century during Ottoman rule and protected the Rila Monastery from raids. The Chakar Festivities were first held in 1975. After a ten-year interruption, the event was resumed in 2013 at the idea of the Chakar Voyvode Club of Historical Weapons Enthusiasts with the support of Samokov Municipality. In 2018, the Chakar Festivities received a European Cultural Heritage sign. The Chakar Festivities feature a re-enactment telling the story of Chakar Voyvode’s deeds and a rich folklore programme.

