CEPEX oversees Tunisian participation in ‘Korea Import Fair’ June 29- July 1 in Seoul

The Tunisia Export Promotion Centre (CEPEX) is organising the participation of Tunisian companies in the Korea Import Fair (KIF), scheduled for June 29 to July 1, 2023, at the Convention and Exhibition Centre (COEX), in Seoul.

The aim is to promote and seek new export opportunities for Tunisian products in the agri-food sector.

Tunisian companies wishing to take part in this event are called upon to confirm their participation via the e-cepex platform: https://www.e-cepex.tn/c/foires-et-salons/details/165 no later than May 22, 2023, CEPEX said in a statement Tuesday.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse