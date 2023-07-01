CEPEX holds series of meetings to help companies identify obstacles to exporting

The Centre for the Promotion of Exports (CEPEX) is organising a series of sectoral meetings for Tunisian exporters from July 4 to 20, at the Exporter House, as part of the Export Development Plan. The aim of these meetings is to identify the export problems faced by companies and to propose concrete solutions and promotional activities to be scheduled for 2024, said CEPEX. The meetings are aimed at companies operating in various sectors, including agri-food, technology, crafts, commerce, pharmaceuticals, education and textiles and clothing.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique