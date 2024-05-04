Central Tongu DCE engages Military and Police personnel to enhance security



Mr Thomas Moore Zonyrah, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Central Tongu, has taken decisive steps to bolster security measures in response to a series of alarming incidents involving armed robbery and attacks on traders within the district.

The spate of attacks, particularly targeting traders, predominantly cattle sellers at the Aflavenu market, has prompted Mr Zonyrah to engage both personnel of the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces.

The DCE told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that unidentified assailants perpetrated a brazen attack last week Friday, resulting in the shooting of two traders and the tragic loss of one victim’s life.

‘In light of these distressing events, I have proactively reached out to law enforcement agencies to fortify security measures in the district, particularly around areas frequented by traders,’ he explained.

Mr Zonyrah emphasized that the situation was being closely monitored and managed and assured the traders of swift action.

He also indicated that the Distr

ict Security Council (DISEC) is committed to ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended.

Mr Zonyrah urged the traders to remain steadfast in their economic activities, emphasizing that their safety and well-being are paramount.

The DCE also asked residents to be vigilant and report any suspected actions to the security agencies, Assembly Members and Unit Committee Members for immediate intervention.

‘Our Police and Military personnel would?be protecting the traders every day. But I also call upon the residents to speak up when they suspect anyone. They can even reach out to me or the security officers anytime,’ Mr Zonyrah stated.

He mentioned that DISEC would ensure that more security personnel were engaged in the coming days to protect the traders and their properties.

Source: Ghana News Agency