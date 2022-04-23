Cellebrite Named a Leader in Inaugural IDC MarketScape on Digital Forensics

Cellebrite is recognized for cutting-edge solutions paired with end-to-end investigative workflow innovation

PETAH TIKVA, Israel and TYSONS CORNER, Va., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the inaugural IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Forensics in Public Safety 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48999722) April 2022.

This IDC MarketScape assessed six vendors across 11 core capabilities, including customer satisfaction, data discovery, data analysis, usability, reporting and pricing, and 9 different strategic areas such as growth, innovation, sales, distribution, and deployment. It is the first time this growing market has been analyzed as an IDC MarketScape and the report offers unrivalled insight into the current vendor landscape.

According to the report, “Cellebrite’s investment in R&D is a sizeable component of its total revenue; customer references confirmed the value that this brings to its product suite.” It also quotes a Cellebrite customer saying, “research and development keeps them at the forefront of technological development and therefore offers cutting edge solutions.”

The IDC MarketScape explains that “[Cellebrite’s] user interface feels like best-in-class, fresh, next-generation technology; it is intuitive and easy to use, yet also both thorough and speedy.” It also states that Cellebrite customers “noted that the scope of the devices supported is unmatched by its competitors.”

The report also acknowledges that “Cellebrite is focused on cloud delivery models to provide flexibility and agility in data processing and AI for workflow automation, specifically in image processing,” and that “Cellebrite has some considerable IP in visual analytics.”

Yossi Carmil, CEO of Cellebrite, comments: “Law enforcement agencies across the globe are relying heavily on vendors in this space to collect, manage, and analyze the growing volume of digital evidence that is essential to running more effective and efficient investigations to keep the public safe. We are proud that IDC MarketScape has named Cellebrite a Leader in digital forensics in public safety, which is a key part of our overall end-to-end digital intelligence offering.”

Dr Alison Brooks, Research Vice President for IDC’s Worldwide and US Public Safety practice, comments: “In recent years, the digital forensics market has grown significantly, and the landscape of vendors has become more complex. Cellebrite understands the nuanced ways criminal activity has evolved with more stealth and encrypted platforms. Its position in the Leaders Category reflects its cutting-edge R&D and end-to-end investigative workflow innovation, as it seeks to enable its customers with solutions to address the challenges and rising complexity of digital investigations.”

To learn more about Cellebrite, its capabilities and position as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Assessment visit: https://cellebrite.com/ en/idc-marketscape-names- cellebrite-a-leader/

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (NASDAQ: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite. com, or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite.

