CCITF and French Tech Tunis sign partnership agreement

A partnership agreement was signed between the Tunisian-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCITF) and the French Tech Tunis, following a meeting between the presidents of the two entities. The goal of the agreement is to increase bilateral coordination and ensure a better synergy.

The two officials also agreed to organize joint webinars every two years, the CCITF said on Thursday.

President of the CCITF Khelil Chaibi expressed the Chamber’s commitment to work closely with La French Tech Tunis, particularly by providing support startups, both locally and internationally.

President of the French Tech Tunis Neila Benzina expressed interest in working with the CCITF to ease the integration of European SMEs in Tunisia.

The French Tech Tunis is “a community of actors who share the values of innovation, entrepreneurship, collaboration / mutual aid and seek to promote talented Tunisian youth.”

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse