Casio to Release PRO TREK with Bio-Mass Plastics

TOKYO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Casio Computer Co., Ltd., announced today the latest addition to the PRO TREK line of outdoor watches. The new PRW-61 is the first Casio watch to be made with biomass plastics sourced from renewable organic substances.

Produced from regenerable resources, biomass plastics are attracting attention as a material that can help reduce environmental impact by curbing CO 2 emissions.

For the first time in any Casio watch, the PRW-61 uses biomass plastics in the case, band, and case back. The environmentally friendly biomass plastics are produced using materials derived from castor seeds and corn, as well as other raw materials. Casio is proud of this new material application for its line of outdoor tools, PRO TREK, for nature lovers.

Delivering on outdoor utility, the model is equipped with Triple Sensor (digital compass, barometer/altimeter, and thermometer), as well as Multi-Band 6 radio wave reception from 6 transmission stations around the world, and Tough Solar to provide stable power for these functions and more. For optimum readability, the design features thick bar indexes to check time, direction, and other indicators at a glance, as well as slits on the band above and below the dial that serve as guides to quickly read the compass direction indicated by the second hand.

As part of its focus on the Sustainable Development Goals, Casio is pursuing a number of environmentally friendly initiatives, including a shift from plastic to recycled paper in packaging for the PRW-61. Moving forward, Casio will also contribute to efforts to build a circular economy by expanding its use of sustainable materials in the design of other watch models, as well.

Model Color PRW-61Y-3 Khaki × Black PRW-61Y-1B Black × Black PRW-61-1A Black × Silver

