Casio to Release MT-G Watch with Multilayer, Multicolor Carbon Bezel

The bezel for the MTG-B2000XMG is manufactured using a new process for randomly laminating carbon and colored glass fibers, from which the bezel is hewn. This process yields a multicolor bezel with a multilayered pattern, expressing the beautiful mystical coloration of Rainbow Mountain, which shows strata of different colors created by the oxidation of minerals built up over time from volcanic activity and tectonic movement. No two watches look exactly the same, each one revealing a completely unique multilayered pattern where the bezel is hewn. Colorful ion plating (IP) adorns the watch’s componentry, from the rainbow IP on the inner edge of the bezel, to the rose gold IP of the buckle and band loop, to the light blue and purple IP of the front screws, buttons, and crown. The multicolor face design complements the hues of the bezel.

The watch keeps accurate time anywhere in the world by receiving radio wave time-calibration signals. Smartphone Link functionality also ensures that the watch automatically stays up to date with time zone and daylight savings time (DST) changes by pairing with a dedicated app on a smartphone. Other features include solar charging and a high-brightness LED to ensure optimum convenience.

