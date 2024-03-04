Cargo ship collides with Bizerte bridge [Upd 1]

March 4 (TAP) – A cargo ship has collided with a section of the Bizerte bridge on Monday, Local Director of Public Works Om Ezzine Tamni told TAP correspondent.

The Italian ship tilted at the Bizerte port because of strong wind, she explained.

While docking in the commercial port of Bizerte and preparing to load quantities of iron for export, the cargo ship tilted due to strong winds, causing the bow of the ship to collide with part of the iron barrier of the bridge.

“The protocol for such incidents will be implemented by assigning a specialised technical team to carry out inspections, tests and assessment of the damage caused by the accident.”

Responsibilities will be determined, the same source added, noting that traffic has resumed normally.

The work of the Local Committee for Emergency Management has been activated to ensure the safety of the facility and its users, as well as the rights of the Tunisian state, according to the same source.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse