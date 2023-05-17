Capricorn Foundation supports rural education through EduVision

Capricorn Foundation has reinforced its commitment to bringing about positive change in the education sector by providing N.dollars 540 000 in funding to EduVision.

The foundation in a media statement on Tuesday said the programme assists 19 marginalised public schools around the country, supporting over 10 000 students and 350 instructors in addressing the obstacles that affect rural school performance and quality of education.

The project team travels 7 000 kilometres per month, visiting all 19 schools, ensuring that the system is running effectively, regularly engaging with the teachers and learners, as well as providing training where needed.

Capricorn Foundation Executive Officer Marlize Horn was quoted in the statement as saying the foundation has been supporting the EduVision initiative since 2020 and has committed N.dollars 1 380 000 to date, with this year’s investment being N.dollars 540 000.

The assistance helps EduVision to reduce academic disparities, bridge the gap between urban and distant schools in Namibia, and give equal opportunity for rural schools.

“Education is one of the Capricorn Foundation’s primary focus areas, and partnering with EduVision in supporting remote and marginalised schools is pivotal to help improve the quality of education and give the Namibian child in rural Namibia the same access to learning opportunities as their peers in urban Namibia,” she said.

The EduVision Project further provides rural and marginalised schools with access to an “extended classroom”, focusing on providing learners with additional lessons through inclusive digital learning and interactive platforms, such as smartboards, recorded lessons, and live online classes with experienced teachers to empower them and help with digital transformation.

EduVision spokesperson Frikkie Louw said Capricorn Foundation’s support has converted classrooms into exciting learning centres where students explore new frontiers and acquire knowledge that will define their future.

“Through their leadership, kids are receiving a high-quality education that allows them to follow their aspirations and realise their full potential,” he said.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency