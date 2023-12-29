Cape Vibes Band entertains CCTH paediatric ward, Ankaful Prisons



The Cape Vibes Band, a renowned brass band crew based in Cape Coast, on Friday, treated children on admission at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) to a variety of melodious carols to lighten up the mood for Christmas.

From slow, to mid to fast tempos, the band thrilled the sick children, their parents, and the staff on the ward with the perfect blend of tuneful sounds from trumpets, drums, and other instruments as they danced their hearts out.

With the atmosphere akin to a concert ground, even the bedridden children, were visibly entertained, smiled, and moved in their beds.

The band also donated assorted drinks and biscuits to the children as part of their visit.

The band also visited the Ankaful Prisons where it played live band music to entertain inmates and officers at the prison.

With a mission to touch lives and give back to society through music, the gesture formed part of the band’s Corporate Social Responsibilities.

Madam Afia Ofori Atakora, Chief Nursing Officer of CCTH, expressed grati

tude to the management of the band and underscored that music was therapeutic and facilitated the healing of the sick.

She commended them for putting smiles on the faces of the children, saying once they were happy, it meant they were getting well.

‘Music is healing to the soul and so when you are sick in bed and you hear the sound of music, it refreshes you and makes you happy.

‘The staff on the ward are also happy because you have brought Christmas to them. Even though they are working, they are also enjoying themselves,’ she said.

Mr Kenneth Sam, Music Director of Cape Vibes Band, indicated that they were obliged by their mission and the significance of the season to demonstrate love to the less fortunate.

‘They are supposed to be home enjoying Christmas with their families and friends but for some reason, they are unfortunately confined here.

‘And so, as a band, we decided to bring Christmas to them because they deserve it,’ he added.

Source: Ghana News Agency