Cape Coast Stadium ready for 13th African Games



With few days to the 13th Africa Games, the Cape Coast Sports Stadium is now ready to host the women’s football category in the competition.

On Tuesday February 13, 2024, at Borteyman, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo commissioned the multi-purpose sports complex whereas the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, commissioned the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, Games Village and the Rugby Stadium for the continental sports festival.

In an interview with the GNA Sports Mr. Kenneth Annang, Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Youth and Sports said the football field has been revived by Green Grass Technology Limited.

He said the natural grass installation meets the requirements by the Federation International Football Association (FIFA).

Ghana’s Black Princesses, current holders of the West Africa Football Union U-20 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title, are set to compete in Group A against Ethiopia, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Ghana would kick off their tournament campaign against Ethiopia on Sat

urday, March 9, 2024, at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Black Princesses would face Tanzania on Tuesday, March 12, before concluding the group stage with a match against Uganda on Friday, March 15, 2024.

Coach Yussif Basigi’s squad recently returned from a seven-day training camp in Clairefontaine, France, as part of an exchange program facilitated by the France Football Federation (FFF) and the France Embassy in Accra.

