Cape Coast Metro Hospital in dire need of rehabilitation

The Cape Coast Metropolitan Hospital is barely surviving and desperately gasping for breath owing to decades of total neglect, which had left the facility in an awful state. The 84-year-old colonial hospital, exposed directly to the destructive salty sea breeze due to its nearness to the Atlantic Ocean, has barely seen any major renovation since it was commissioned some eight decades. It is in complete desolation with physically feeble buildings with deep cracks, manky walls, broken ceilings, rusted furniture, inadequate and archaic logistics, and a repellent atmosphere not befitting a health centre. The Hospital management is therefore appealing for support from government, philanthropists and NGOs to renovate the facility Below are some of the pictures of the state of the Hospital.

Source: Ghana News Agency