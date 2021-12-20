Cameroon Students, Fighters Say Rights Report on Separatist School Attacks Reflects Reality

Ambazonia Defense Council says the military also carries out attacks on education.

“The report of the Human Rights Watch is completely one-sided. It fails to mention specific incidents where the Cameroon military has attacked schools within our territory,” said Daniel. “There are the incidents in CPC Bali where the Cameroon government troops rounded up the entire school and made children lie in mud. There are many instances where Cameroon government troops have burned down schools including the partial burning of Sacred Heart College,”

However, the Human Rights Watch report says that government troops have often been brutal in responding to the threats posed by separatist groups. It says the Cameroon military carries out abusive counterinsurgency operations leading to the killing of civilians and the burning and destruction of property.

Allegrozzi says both separatist fighters and government troops should stop attacking schools, which she says are supposed to be safe havens in times of violence.

Cameroon’s military has denied that its troops attack schools and kill civilians.

Various separatist groups in Cameroon have always blamed each other and the military for attacking schools.

Human Rights Watch calls on the government of Cameroon to address the current climate of impunity and ensure that those responsible for attacks on education are held accountable.

Source: Voice of America