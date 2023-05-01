Call for new social pact far from marginalisation and exclusion (Mohamed Ali Guiza-CGTT)

Secretary General of the Tunisian General Confederation of Labour (CGTT), Mohamed Ali Guiza, underlined on Monday the imperative of associating the different actors to build a state based on the respect of rights and duties. He also called for the elaboration of a new social pact far from marginalisation and exclusion.

Guiza added, on the occasion of the celebration of Labour Day at the confederation’s headquarters in Tunis, that the creation of the organisation is part of the consecration of the concept of trade union pluralism allowing the achievement of new gains and social objectives.

The Labour Day, he said, is an opportunity to recall the militancy of workers throughout the world to improve the purchasing power of citizens and achieve comfort and social justice. The confederation also called for supporting the process of rectification of the Tunisian revolution by involving the various national organisations in the different processes to get out of the current crisis, according to a statement issued by the confederation on the occasion.

The CGTT also warned against the application of the instructions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), including the lifting of subsidies, calling on the government to find solutions for the vulnerable social class stricken by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse